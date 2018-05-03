Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co., Ltd. To Utilize INVISTA’s Latest P8 Technology For Fourth PTA Line

SHANGHAI — May 2, 2018 — INVISTA’s technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT), and Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co.,Ltd. (Hengli) have reached an agreement to license INVISTA’s latest purified terephthalic acid (PTA) process technology for Hengli’s fourth PTA line. Hengli’s first three PTA lines, the first of which began operation in 2012, also utilize INVISTA’s technology and have a combined capacity of 6.6 million metric tonnes per year. The fourth line will have a design capacity of 2.5 million metric tonnes per year and will be installed at Changxing Island, Liaoning Province of China.

Mike Pickens, IPT president, commented, “We are honored that Hengli selected our advanced, industry-leading P8 technology for their next PTA investment. We look forward to the continuation of our close relationship with Hengli chairman, Mr. Chen Jianhua, and his very capable team.”

This is another significant milestone in the evolution of INVISTA’s PTA technology following 2017, which saw the successful start-up of both Oriental Petrochemical (Taiwan) Company Limited’s third INVISTA PTA Line (capacity of 1.52 million metric tonnes per year) and the first P8 technology deployment with Jiaxing Petrochemical Co., Ltd (capacity of 2.2 million metric tonnes per year).

INVISTA’s latest industry-leading PTA technology is available as a license package from INVISTA Performance Technologies.

Posted May 3, 2018

Source: INVISTA