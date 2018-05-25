Dixie Color To Create 100 Jobs In Chattooga County Georgia

TRION, GA — May 18, 2018 — Gov. Nathan Deal today announced that Dixie Color, Inc., a color resin pellets manufacturing company, will create 100 jobs and invest more than $19 million in a new Dixie Specialty Fibers facility in Trion. New jobs will include production, management, supervisory, technician and administrative positions.

“Georgia offers a wealth of resources for innovative companies like Dixie Color to grow their business, including our top-ranked business climate and high-performing transportation infrastructure,” said Deal. “By establishing this new facility in Trion and utilizing the state’s highly skilled workforce, Dixie Color will have the resources necessary to meet the needs of a growing customer base. We look forward to Dixie Color’s continued investment in Georgia and appreciate the company’s commitment to creating jobs in Chattooga County.”

Dixie Color specializes in single pigment dispersions, custom color masterbatches and plastic compounding. The Trion expansion will support the development of a new product line of polyethylene terephthalate microfiber for use in bath mats, area rugs and carpet.

“Will Dendy and I started Dixie Color in 2009 with the vision of being a full-service color supplier to the tremendous growth of the solution-dyed flooring industry,” said Lee Starks, vice president of Dixie Color. “The formation of Dixie Specialty Fibers is representative of our commitment to continue to reinvest our resources into our employees, community, and customer base. We are excited to be the first local domestic supplier of microfiber, and we are even more excited about the opportunities it will create for our existing and future employees, as well as continuing to meet our customers’ needs.”

The newly formed Dixie Specialty Fibers, Inc. will support the growing demands of the fine denier microfiber market.

“The Town of Trion is pleased to welcome Dixie Color into our community,” said Trion Mayor Larry Stansell. “We are excited that they will be the anchor tenant in our industrial park and look forward to the new opportunities that their expansion will create for the town, the county, and the region as a whole.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Regional Project Manager Stephanie Scearce represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority, the Chattooga County Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Trion and Georgia Power.

“As a regional economic development authority, we are pleased that we were able to assist one of our existing industries in expanding their operations within our territory,” said Chairman Jeff Mullis, president and CEO of the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority. “Their expansion will result in a net gain in jobs and capital investment to our Northwest Georgia community and we look forward to working with Dixie Color as they continue to operate in Walker County and expand their presence to Chattooga County.”

“This announcement is a well-deserved win for Chattooga County,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “This region has strategic economic development assets as well as an equipped workforce that Dixie Color is sure to benefit from. Congrats to all partners involved.”

Posted May 25, 2018

Source: Georgia Office of the Governor