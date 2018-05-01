Americhem Engineered Compounds To Showcase Durable Compounds For Outdoor Applications At NPE2018

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — May 1, 2018 — Americhem — a designer and manufacturer ­­of custom color masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds and performance technologies — has expanded its portfolio of durable compounds for outdoor applications. These solutions answer a demand in the injection-molding community for materials that are less viscous and flow easily to fill larger, thinner-walled parts while still providing visual appeal. A collection of these products will be on display at Americhem’s Booth S17031 at NPE2018, taking place from May 7-11 in Orlando, Florida.

Comprised of materials including Nylon, ASA, PC/PBT, PMMA, modified PA and modified PE, Americhem’s durable compounds for outdoor applications include:

The Surlyn Reflection Series® thermoplastic alloys, featuring a high-gloss resin that enables manufacturing of tough, durable parts that require no painting and have excellent appearance

Proprietary ColorFast® engineered resin products, which are comprised of a variety of polymers and copolymers that provide visual appeal and advanced impact strength even at low temperatures

Americhem’s durable compounds for outdoor applications are designed to provide ideal large part molding capabilities, longer flow length in injection-molded applications, weatherability, scratch and chemical resistance, UV stability, mold-in-color visual appeal, and overall toughness. Finished parts maintain superior low-temperature impact strength and resist breakage when exposed to extreme low-temperature conditions. Products in this family also have lower specific gravity, resulting in more parts made per pound, products that weigh less than competing materials and savings throughout the supply chain.

“Whether you’re designing parts for automotive, marine, power sports or other outdoor applications, our durable outdoor compounds offer high-gloss, Class A part appearance, injection-molding or extrusion process flexibility and outstanding physical properties for long-lasting performance in your application,” said Don Hone, business manager, Americhem.

These durable compounds are available globally with no minimum order quantity restrictions and short lead times, are available in a wide variety of custom colors (both opaque and transparent), and can be custom formulated to meet all brand owners’ requirements.

Surlyn Reflection Series is a registered trademark of E.I. duPont de Nemours and Co. and is used under license by LTL Color Compounders LLC.

Posted May 1, 2018

Source: Americhem