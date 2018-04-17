The Green Chemistry & Commerce Council Announces 2018 Green & Bio-Based Chemistry Technology Showcase Winners

LOWELL, Mass. — April 17, 2018 — The Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3), a multi-stakeholder collaborative that drives the commercial adoption of green chemistry, has announced the 10 innovative startup companies that have won the opportunity to pitch their sustainable chemicals, materials, products, and manufacturing technologies to large, strategic companies at the GC3’s 3rd Annual Green & Bio-Based Chemistry Technology Showcase & Networking Event. The Showcase is sponsored by the GC3 Startup Network, a program that provides support for green and bio-based chemistry startups and helps drive the market adoption of innovative green chemistry technologies.

The Technology Showcase will be held on May 8, 2018, during the GC3 Annual Innovators Roundtable, a three-day forum that enables business leaders across supply chains and sectors to exchange green chemistry strategies and network to form new partnerships and collaborative projects. Over 150 GC3 members and others will attend the Roundtable at the headquarters of Eastman in Kingsport, Tenn.

As part of the competition, 16 companies — including Apple, BASF, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co., L’Oréal, and Procter & Gamble — provided their list of sustainable chemistry technology needs regarding chemicals, materials, products, and manufacturing technologies. Those companies are seeking sustainable and bio-based chemistry solutions in a range of categories including — but not limited to — adhesives, coating technologies, flame retardants, monomers/polymers, ingredients for formulated consumer products (including personal care and household products), and recycling technologies.

The GC3 hosts the competition to stimulate and support green chemistry innovation, as well as facilitate conversations between startups, chemical suppliers, brands and retailers. “As in years past, these startups will begin discussions leading to joint development agreements, licensing, and investments with companies that are seeking new chemical technologies,” said Monica Becker, co-director of the GC3 and Collaborative Innovation Platform Lead. Becker added, “Our goal is to get these technologies to market and scale to contribute to safer and more sustainable products and operations.”

Over 30 entries were submitted to the competition. The startups selected are working to bring to market a variety of green chemistry technologies. One startup offers a technology that produces surfactants without using petroleum, palm oil or traditional chemical processes, such as ethoxylation or chlorination. Another provides a new, green platform chemistry for cleaning solvents, adhesives, plasticizers and paint coalescers. The 10 startups are:

ACTICELL GmbH;

Advonex International;

Checkerspot;

Modular Genetics Inc.;

Novomer;

Solugen Inc.;

SusTerea Biorenewables LLC;

Tandem Repeat;

Tethis Inc.; and

xF Technologies.

“At BASF we are committed to developing chemistry for a sustainable future, so we appreciate the GC3 creating this opportunity to meet startup companies that offer innovative solutions,” said Patrick Harmon, Industry Manager at BASF. “Finding the right solutions to chemistry challenges requires collaboration between startups and large formulators, brands and retailers. The GC3 Technology Showcase creates the setting for these conversations to take place so that innovators can bring green chemistry solutions to market much more quickly.”

Tandem Repeat, one of the innovators chosen to present at the Technology Showcase, has created a protein-based biopolymer technology for the production of thermoplastic fibers that are stretchable and tough. “As a seed-stage company, we’re delighted to have this unusual opportunity to position our technology in front of an extremely important and diverse audience,” said Dr. Gözde Senel-Ayaz, CEO, Tandem Repeat. “The GC3 brings together an entire ecosystem of professionals with whom we can network, ranging from retail and brand companies to chemical suppliers, research and development experts, corporate sustainability personnel, fellow startup entrepreneurs, and venture investors,” said Senel-Ayaz.

The Technology Showcase will kick-off with GC3 member companies presenting their green chemistry technology needs, followed by presentations from the startups. Additional startups will present their posters in a networking reception after the Technology Showcase.

