Lenzing And Country Road Make It Easy To Feel Good About Fashion

NEW YORK CITY — April 30, 2018 — The Lenzing Group is pleased to announce a collaboration with Country Road, an iconic Australian lifestyle brand. Under the collaboration Country Road will be the first major Australian retailer to introduce denim garments made from TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers with Lenzing’s innovative REFIBRA™ technology.

Feel Good Innovation

Country Road’s top selling Sateen Jean is now made from Tencel Lyocell using Refibra technology by Lenzing. The fabrication created by Spanish mill Tejidos Royo is smooth and gentle on the skin, while being strong and durable for everyday wear.

Says Darren Todd, managing director, Country Road; “We actively look to partner with manufacturers who are driving innovation in this space. Lenzing continues to demonstrate how we can reduce our ecological footprint and reassess waste as a resource.”

The Sateen Jean will be available online and at 80 store locations across Australia and New Zealand.

Sustainable Partnerships

“Our partnership with Country Road is a key milestone to the development of the newly launched Tencel Lyocell fibers using Refibra technology, as well as a major step forward in sustainable fashion,” said Tricia Carey, global business development director of Denim, Lenzing Group. “While retail brands pay more attention to supply chain transparency, about choosing high quality products made with sustainable materials and green production process. Guided by the Tencel brand promise of ‘Feels so right’, we will continue to innovate and identify ways to reduce the fashion industry’s ecological footprint while ensuring natural comfort. Refibra technology marks another step forward in our journey, and we’re grateful to work alongside Country Road to bring high quality and sustainable denim products to the market.”

A testament to Lenzing’s commitment to driving sustainability, Refibra technology transforms a supplemental proportion of cotton scraps collected from garment production and wood pulp from responsibly managed forests into new virgin Tencel Lyocell fibers. The fibers are produced via a closed-loop production process using bioenergy and can be used for fabric and garment production. Denim garments made with Refibra technology are smooth and gentle on skin, yet versatile, strong and durable for everyday wear. Tencel Lyocell fibers produced by Refibra technology recently achieved the Recycled Claim Standard, which certifies that production processes in its entire supply chain having undergone proper steps to ensure integrity of the final product.

