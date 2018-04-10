Kelheim Fibres Celebrates 4,000,000 Metric Tons Of Viscose Fibers

KELHEIM, Germany — On Monday 9th April specialty fiber manufacturer Kelheim Fibres produced its 4,000,000th ton of viscose fibres.

The “jubilee tonne“ was produced on line 2 and is a Galaxy® fiber — an appropriate coincidence according to production manager Konrad Brunner: “This speciality fiber is made for the tampon industry, one of the most important pillars of our business. This fiber combines our strengths: unique and patented fiber properties meet production conditions that fulfill the strict hygiene requirements of this sensitive final product. It’s not by chance that we have established a world-leading position in this area.”

Considering that about 5.000 shirts or even 500.000 tampons can be produced from one tonne of viscose fibers alone, we can get an idea of how many people all over the world have come into contact with viscose fibers from Kelheim.

CEO Craig Barker is proud of the anniversary, too: “Of course, there are bigger viscose fiber plants than ours. Plants that can produce the same amount of fibers in less time. But there is no one else who is able to put more than 80 years of experience in every single one of their fibers. At Kelheim, there are families working in the third or even fourth generation for our company. Their loyalty as well as their engagement and know-how are the cornerstone of our success: Our employees, together with our consistent innovation strategy and our small and flexible production lines, make us the world’s leading manufacturer of viscose speciality fibers. To further reinforce that position is our goal for the next million tons of viscose fibers and beyond!”

Source: Kelheim Fibres

