INVISTA’s CORDURA® Brand, TENCEL™ And Artistic Milliners Debut New ‘SuperCharged Noir’ Denim Collection At Kingpins Amsterdam

WICHITA, KS — April 17, 2018 — INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand, TENCEL™ and Artistic Milliners will debut the latest innovation in their ongoing creative collaboration at Kingpins in Amsterdam, April 18-19, 2018. The new ‘SuperCharged Noir’ collection by Artistic Milliners is a bold, black performance denim portfolio inspired by “5S” performance attributes, powered by CORDURA® brand and TENCELTM fiber technologies.

“Our mission was to create a powerful, dense dark denim with excellent color-fastness and long-lasting vibrancy without sacrificing the durable DNA that defines the CORDURA® brand,” said Cindy McNaull, global CORDURA® brand and marketing director. “By integrating our latest state-of-the art INVISTA nylon 6,6 BLACK SDN® fiber technology we’re able to bring a new dimension in stay true color and enhanced strength and abrasion resistance to the collection, while TENCEL™ fibers and Artistic Milliners complement those attributes with added color fastness, softness, sustainability and stretch. Through our continued collaboration, we’re able to bring together our collective strengths and challenge ourselves to offer the innovative and eco-efficient solutions of tomorrow.”

The collection includes the following features and benefits:

STAY TRUE Color is specifically engineered using a combination of INVISTA’s new staple nylon 6,6 BLACK SDN® fiber innovation and spun-dyed TENCEL™ Modal fibers with Eco Color technologyTM for next generation color performance. The collection is infused with color-fastness locked in at the fiber level for excellent shade consistency and long-lasting vibrancy.

The collection is the first denim application of patent-pending INVISTA T420HT staple fiber technology for Extreme Resistance Strength. With greater than four times the abrasion resistance of equivalent weight 100% cotton denim*, this collection offers robust functionality at even the most critical moments, while still delivering on authentic look and feel.

TENCEL™ Modal fibers with Eco Color technology make up 60 percent of the collection’s fabric composition and are produced by Eco Soft technology for Engineered Soft Comfort. The denims in the Supercharged Noir collection focus on seamless, next-to-skin ease.

The process of solution-dyeing utilized in both the INVISTA BLACK SDN® and TENCEL™ Modal fibers with Eco Color technology helps to greatly reduce the water used in the textile manufacturing process; a key component of Sustainable Innovation in the collection. Additionally, TENCEL™ Modal fibers are mainly manufactured from the renewable source of raw material and beech wood, sourced from sustainable forests in Austria and neighboring countries.

The collection also delivers Performance Stretch in order to stand up to the challenges of an active lifestyle, combining durability and flexible comfort into one.

“At Artistic Milliners, we believe in the power of collaboration. We created the ‘SuperCharged Noir’ Denim collection with CORDURA® brand and TENCEL™ fibers by implementing the latest in smart and sustainable fiber technology, which we feel will be the next evolution in performance denim,” said Ebru Ozaydin, SVP of sales and marketing at Artistic Milliners.

“For this collection, it’s really about having value and versatility – especially since these features are important for both men’s and women’s offerings. Over the past several seasons, we’ve seen more interest in black denim, whether it’s for trucker jackets, dresses, or regular five-pocket jeans,” added Tricia Carey, director of global business development at Lenzing.

Experience the collection’s premiere at the Artistic Milliners and TENCEL™ booths at Kingpins Amsterdam and be sure to look for the next chapter of developments from this exciting collaboration throughout 2018

*Martindale testing based on equivalent weight 13.75 oz. denim fabrics.

Posted April 17, 2017

Source: INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand