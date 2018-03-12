Largest-Ever Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics: Spring Edition Opens Wednesday

HONG KONG — March 12, 2018 — The eyes of the textile world will be on Shanghai from this Wednesday, when Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition is joined by four other international textile fairs to create the industry’s biggest spring / summer gathering of the entire supply chain. For Intertextile Shanghai alone, a total of 3,386 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions will feature this year, making this the largest Spring Edition in history.

“This is the ninth consecutive year of expansion in the exhibitor number for the Spring Edition, which has increased a remarkable 130 percent in the four years since it moved to Shanghai. The next three days will once again show why Intertextile Shanghai, with its unrivalled number of quality suppliers and buyers together in one place, is the key sourcing destination for the industry’s order writers. With not only the full fabrics and accessories product spectrum on display, but across all price and quality points too, the fair is the most efficient and effective way to discover new suppliers and make purchasing decisions,” said Wendy Wen, Senior General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd.

More than 70,000 trade buyers from 100-plus countries and regions are expected at the fair, and will have at their fingertips everything from fabrics for ladieswear, menswear, suiting, shirting, lingerie and swimwear to high-end wool fabrics, original pattern designs, functional & performance fabrics, sustainability products & services, digital printing technologies, garment & fashion accessories and more.

Spring Edition 2018 at a glance

• 3,386 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions;

• an expected 70,000-plus trade buyers from 100-plus countries and regions;

• Country and region pavilions and zones: France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Italy, Pakistan, Taiwan and Turkey;

• Chinese exhibitors: grouped by product end-use in seven halls;

• Product zones: Accessories Vision, All About Sustainability, Beyond Denim, Digital Printing Zone, Functional Lab, Premium Wool Zone and Verve for Design;

• Fringe programme: four international and domestic trend forums, 40-plus seminars & panel discussions, Digital Printing Forum and more; and

• Concurrent fairs: Yarn Expo Spring, Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition, fashion garment fair CHIC and knitting fair PH Value.

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition 2018 is co-organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Textile Information Centre. For more details on this fair, please visit: www.intertextileapparel.com. To find out more about all Messe Frankfurt textile fairs worldwide, please visit: www.texpertise-network.com.

Source: Messe Frankfurt HK