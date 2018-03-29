Fashion Designer Alexstorm Liu Collaborates With DuPont™ Sorona® To Create Innovative Collection For Shenzhen Fashion Week

SHENZHEN, China — March 29, 2018 — The new DuPont™ Sorona® & ALEXSTORM collection premiered at the Shenzhen Fashion Week. The show – attended by over 1,000 people and broadcast live to even more – highlighted the Sorona® & ALEXSTORM fashion collection, in collaboration with the renowned Chinese fashion designer Alexstorm Liu. Shenzhen Baliso Group, a key mill partner to Sorona®, co-sponsored the event and showcased their latest Sorona® fabrics in the designs.

Shenzhen Fashion Week

Shenzhen Fashion Week took place from March 13-19 and included over 80 fashion shows and exhibitions from 200 designers. Shenzhen’s new Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning hosted the event, providing a beautiful backdrop to Alexstorm Liu’s collection, featuring fabrics made with DuPont™ Sorona®.

“Shenzhen Fashion Week presented us with an excellent opportunity to showcase our collaboration between Sorona®, ALEXSTORM and Baliso,” said Rene Molina, product manager for DuPont Industrial Biosciences. “I spoke to many designers, brands and mills at the show who were excited and eager to learn more about Sorona®, and we were thrilled to be able to showcase its properties and the variety of applications on the runway here in Shenzen.”

“It makes all the difference to be able to work with such skilled and forward-looking partners, showing other decision-makers in the apparel market the versatility and high-level performance of this renewably sourced fiber,” he added.

DuPont™ Sorona® & ALEXSTORM

ALEXSTORM’s inspiration for this fashion show was ‘Beyond Beauty,’ echoing Shenzhen Fashion Week’s overarching themes: the integration of art and life and the integration of sustainability and technology.

ALEXSTORM’s collection highlighted four applications of fabrics using Sorona®:

Shape memory jackets, offering natural wrinkle release

Comfort stretch dresses and pants, featuring lasting shape retention

Linen/Sorona® blend shirting, with a soft hand-feel, reduced wrinkling and greater comfort

Insulated jackets as a down alternative

These four versatile applications were made possible by the unique high-performance characteristics of bio-based Sorona®, enabling almost unlimited design freedom in the collection.

Sustainability of Sorona® Injects Vitality into Fashionable Wear

To echo Professor Dilys Williams – director, Center of Sustainable Fashion & Sustainable Fashion Design, University of the Arts London, and a leading expert in the apparel market – “Sustainability is not a trend, but the top priority for the industry.”

“The global awareness around the need for sustainable fashion is growing, pushing the fashion industry to accelerate its progress toward more sustainable apparel. From the launch of used garment recycling, to the increasing introduction of natural and environmental product lines, to the emergence of independent designers who cherish a pursuit of sustainability, the industry is brimming with renewed energy,” said Molina. “DuPont™ Sorona® renewably sourced polymer creates high-performance fibers, with its key building block derived from annually renewable plant-based resources. Its versatility lends itself to a broad array of apparel applications, as witnessed on the Shenzen Fashion Week runway.”

Posted March 29, 2018

Source: DuPont Industrial Biosciences