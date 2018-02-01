Teijin Frontier To Participate In Première Vision Paris

TOKYO, Japan — February 1, 2018 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fibers and products converting company, announced today that it will participate in Première Vision Paris, a major global event for fashion industry professionals that will be held in Paris from February 13 to 15.

The “TEIJINTEX® by TEIJIN FRONTIER” (stand 6G24-6H27) will be locate in the Fabrics area to feature mainly two top-quality materials — SOLOTEX® and DELTAPEAK® — along with displays of eco-friendly materials. Also, Teijin Frontier will make its first appearance in the show’s the Wearable Lab area (stand 6D29) to display wearable electrode cloth and piezoelectric wearable sensors with fashionable design that is lacking in existing wearable sensors.

Exhibits will include:

SOLOTEX® is a polytrimethylene terephthalate fiber that is soft, stretchable, shape-retaining, dimensionally stable and brightly colored owing to its spring-like molecular structure. Several versions will be presented, including textiles with supple and unique textures. Partially bio-derived SOLOTEX® is an environmentally friendly choice for next-generation clothing.

DELTAPEAK® is a next-generation polyester fabric that combines excellent physical properties with high levels of functionality and quality. Thanks to its dense, flat-knit surface, DELTAPEAK® is a wonderfully multifunctional material that has been adopted by a range of global sports-apparel brands. DELTAPEAK® is an excellent choice as a high-performance material for a wide range of applications including casual, athleisure and more.

A newly developed wearable electrode cloth that integrates Japanese-style Nishijin brocade techniques and Teijin Frontier’s advanced production know-how will be exhibited.

Another exhibit fusing traditional Japanese culture and state-of-art wearable sensing will showcase the world’s first piezoelectric wearable sensors developed by Kansai University and Teijin in the shapes of traditional Japanese-style kumihimo braded cords. Kimono accessories made by Ousyun Hasegawa, one of the leading kumihimo producers in Kyoto, Japan, also will be exhibited.

Première Vision Paris, held twice yearly, is expecting to attract some 60,000 visitors and over 1,900 exhibiting companies from 57 countries this year. Teijin Frontier, which will mark its sixth appearance in the show, aims to further raise its profile and continue expanding its market, mainly in Europe.

Posted February 1, 2018

Source: Teijin Group