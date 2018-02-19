Kelheim Fibres Increases Prices For Viscose Fibers

KELHEIM, Germany — February 19, 2017 — Kelheim Fibres GmbH will increase prices for all viscose fibre types by a minimum of €0,10/kg with immediate effect. The European market price for caustic soda has risen by 35% since the third quarter of 2018, with extremely tight availability, and this has a direct effect on fiber production cost. Matthew North, Commercial Director of Kelheim Fibres GmbH comments as follows: “We have been confronted with a price increase of just under €200 per tonne, and the level of the increase forces us to adjust fiber prices accordingly.” The Kelheim sales team will shortly be contacting customers on this matter. All existing agreements and obligations will of course be fulfilled.

Source: Kelheim Fibres GmbH