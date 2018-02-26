Beaulieu Fibres International Honoured With Yanfeng Automotive Interiors “Distinguished Supplier” Award For Second Consecutive Year

WIELSBEKE, Belgium — February 26,2018 — Beaulieu Fibres International, the European polyolefin fiber producer, is once again the proud recipient of a “Distinguished Supplier” European Supplier Award from Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI). It is the second year in succession that the global leader in automotive interiors has recognised the significant expertise and support provided by Beaulieu Fibres International.

The very close cooperation between the two companies in 2017 enabled YFAI to successfully develop its latest generation of lightweight door panels, helping to further reduce weight. The technical team at Beaulieu Fibres International worked closely with YFAI’s development team to achieve this important step forward for the automotive industry.

Beaulieu Fibres International was presented with the award at YFAI’s annual European Supplier Award ceremony held this year on February 7th at its European headquarters in Neuss, Germany.

A total of 15 suppliers providing plastics, resins, chemicals, foams, trim and metal components received the European Supplier Award in various categories in recognition of their outstanding performance in 2017. Suppliers are rated on the factors of quality, cost, customer satisfaction, development, technology and innovation, and service.

