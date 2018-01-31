Unifi Names Eddie Ingle Vice President of Global Corporate Sustainability

GREENSBORO, N.C. — January 31, 2018 — Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) announced today the appointment of Eddie Ingle to Vice President of Global Corporate Sustainability, Supply Chain and General Manager of Recycled Chip and Flake.

In his new role, Ingle will drive Unifi’s many eco-friendly efforts and initiatives and establish a singular sustainability mission for the Company. In addition to these duties, Ingle has taken on the role of General Manager for the Recycled Flake and Chip business, and continues as the VP of Supply Chain.

“We look forward to Eddie’s leadership in continuing to grow Unifi’s global sustainability strategy,” said Kevin Hall, Unifi’s Chairman & CEO. “Everything Unifi does, is done with an environmental mindset and through the lens of ‘for the good of tomorrow’. Promoting Eddie to this position should allow Unifi to accelerate our sustainability goals and focus on further developing the Company as a sustainability thought leader.”

Eddie began his career at Unifi’s operations in Letterkenny, Ireland, in 1986 and moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 1991 to work for Unifi in the U.S., and over the years has held numerous leadership positions.

“Unifi’s passion for recycling and sustainability has always been a point of pride for me,” said Ingle. “My goal moving forward is to collaborate across the Company and industry to develop sustainable solutions that create value for Unifi, our customers and consumers.”

Posted January 31, 2018

Source: Unifi, Inc.