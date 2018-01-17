The Reifenhäuser Group Takes Over EDS Gmbh And Increases Its Know-How In The Components Business

TROISDORF, Germany — January 17, 2018 — As of January 17, 2018, EDS GmbH an international supplier of high-end extrusion tools is part of the Reifenhäuser Group. EDS is a specialist for flat dies with headquarters in Reichshof-Wenrath, North Rhine-Westphalia.

EDS GmbH will operate within the Reifenhäuser Group as a separate independent business unit. Johannes P. Müller, the previous owner, will continue to run EDS GmbH, together with Uwe Gaedike, Director Operations at Reifenhäuser, who is also responsible for developing the components business of the Reifenhäuser Group.

Acquisition pools the strengths of the two powerful brands

“EDS and Reifenhäuser complement one another excellently when it comes to design and production expertise. As an effective team, we will use and expand on our strengths together,” says Bernd Reifenhäuser, Chair of the Management Board. “Both companies have a reputation for close and responsible collaboration with our customers. This means that customers can avail of the expertise and support that they require.” Johannes P. Müller, Managing Director of EDS: “We are proud to now be a part of the Reifenhäuser Group. We will combine our strengths and pool our technology and production resources. This, along with a worldwide sales structure for our customers, will considerably increase our ability to perform.“

With this take-over, Reifenhäuser remains faithful to its strategy: To ensure its long-term success, the Troisdorf company strives for technological leadership through in-house developments and the acquisition of know-how in market-relevant technologies. “This take-over perfectly complements our existing expertise in die production,” emphasizes Uwe Gaedike. With the die specialist EDS, Reifenhäuser takes a great stride towards its goal of always delivering the best extrusion process. When it comes to die production, EDS stands for tailor-made products. “Together with the Reifenhäuser production know-how we will develop a strong business for the sale of first-class dies,” explains Uwe Gaedike.

Positioning as leading component supplier for extruders and dies

“With the latest acquisition we continue to move towards our goal of designing and producing core competencies in-house. Besides machine manufacture, we are positioning ourselves as a leading technological component provider for extruders and dies,” says Gaedike about Reifenhäuser’s strategy. With the new unit, the design know-how for die and film tools will be strengthened significantly.

“The excellence of EDS’ work and our common understanding of values were the basis for our decision to enter talks on a future together,” Bernd Reifenhäuser says about the acquisition. The two companies stand for highest quality, well-trained employees, advanced technologies, and sustainable business models. “We would like to welcome all the employees from EDS and look forward to collaborating with specialists who are well-known in the industry. Together, we will pick up momentum,” says Bernd Reifenhäuser. In addition, Reifenhäuser is strengthening the Troisdorf site and making new investments in the manufacture of components. The EDS site in Reichshof will be turned into a technology and service center for dies.

Posted January 17, 2018

Source: Reifenhäuser Group