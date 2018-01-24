Petrochemical Growth Is Boom For Ohio River Corridor

CANTON, Ohio — January 24, 2018 — Ohio River Corridor, LLC has been created due to the demand for corporations and developers looking for site locations in the Ohio River Valley. This demand is a result of petrochemical and related facilities that require proximity to the Ohio River.

Ohio River Corridor, LLC, a holding company, will provide site selection services under the brokerage NAI Spring in Ohio and JJ Guida Airport Realty in West Virginia and Pennsylvania to assist oil & gas, petrochemical, plastics and derivatives companies in the Utica and Marcellus Shale region. The focus on this area has in part started with the Shell Petrochemical Complex (cracker) in Monaca, Pennsylvania, which will utilize ethane from natural gas as feed stock and “crack” into ethylene, then further process into polyethylene.

Ohio River Corridor, LLC will also provide consulting services to assist clients with their growth and success in this area. “We are currently working with organizations from the Gulf Coast and internationally to determine if locating a facility in the tri-state area is economically feasible,” stated Bryce Custer, President.

A third division is planned for investments and development of land and facilities along the Ohio River and Appalachian Basin. Investors are beginning to see the opportunity for investment in this emerging area of Appalachia.

“The goal of Ohio River Corridor, LLC is to be recognized as the experts in petrochemical, plastics, energy services & derivative industries for site selection and consultation throughout the Appalachian Basin,” stated Custer. “We have the networking resources both regionally, nationally and internationally to provide site solutions and create value for clients’ logistics and supply chain needs with highway, rail and barge served properties.”

Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM, MRICS has over twenty-five years’ experience in commercial real estate and a degree in Chemistry from Kent State University.

Ohio River Corridor, LLC and NAI Ohio River Corridor specializes in site selection, consultation and development in eastern Ohio, southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Our affiliation with NAI Global provides access to over 7,000 commercial market leaders from over 400 offices worldwide.

