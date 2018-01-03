Hyosung Focuses On Sustainability At First ISPO Munich 28-31 January 2018:  Hall C4 Stand 306

SEOUL, South Korea — November 15, 2017 — Showing for the first time this ISPO Hyosung will focus on their sustainable fiber innovations and a new collection of creora® spandex fabrics.

Hyosung Corporation, global leaders in recycling nylon and recycling polyester, have a dedicated product development team focused on reducing energy and water usage, and waste in fabric manufacturing with their new range of products. They are holders of the Global Recycle Standard certificate and contribute to landfill waste reduction.

At ISPO Hyosung will launch MIPAN regen aqua-X, a recycled cooling nylon. Used in combination with creora® Color+ it’s particularly relevant for running, cycling and aerobics and with creora® highclo™ for swim and triathlon wear.

Another new recycled product, regen cotna combined with creora® Fresh creates the perfect solution for all types of Outdoor wear.

Other sustainable fabrics include creora® Black dope dyed spandex with MIPAN Black nylon and creora® eco-soft with dope dyed nylon for yoga.

Posted January 3, 2017

Source: Hyosung Corporation