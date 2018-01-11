DuPont Industrial Biosciences And Wools Of New Zealand Announce Materials Collaboration

WILMINGTON, Del. — January 11, 2018 — DuPont Industrial Biosciences (DuPont) is proud to announce a collaboration with Wools of New Zealand (WoNZ) to create a new platform of yarns for home textiles that will offer enduring performance characteristics with a more sustainable, eco-friendly profile.

Bringing together world-leading source traceability and patented technology from WoNZ with DuPont’s global leadership in bio-sustainable, high-performance materials inspired this collaboration of expertise and products, scheduled for release in 2018.

“Wools of New Zealand is truly a leader in responsible wool supply. This level of care, along with their devotion to innovation and quality control is exactly what we at DuPont seek in partners,” said DuPont™ Sorona® Global Segment Leader John Sagrati. “They occupy a premium position in their market and have a proven track record of performance and sustainability with the unique capability to deliver consistent, tailored fibers.”

“We are genuinely excited to partner with DuPont Industrial Biosciences, a business that has been able to bring biomaterials to market on a commercial-scale,” said WoNZ Chief Executive Rosstan Mazey. “Like us, DuPont is committed to delivering added value innovation without compromising the planet or its inhabitants. The combined resources and know-how in order to create this exciting, brand-new yarn is a perfect fit with our mission to change the game through innovation and to connect the people who grow our fiber with the end consumer.”

DuPont’s industry-leading excellence in the biomaterials industry has received a number of accolades over the past year, including the Platts Global Energy “Breakthrough Solution of the Year” award for a partnership with ADM on a novel process to produce FDME from fructose; Frost & Sullivan’s award for 2017 European Company of the Year Award for bio-based materials; and, most recently, PLASTICS’ 2017 Innovation in Bioplastics Award.

Posted January 11, 2017

