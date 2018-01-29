Applied DNA, GHCL And Reliance Industries, Launch CertainT® Recycled PET In Bedding Products At New York Home Fashions Week March 2018

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — January 29, 2018 — Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (“Applied DNA,” “the Company,”), today announced it is collaborating with GHCL, Limited (listed on NSE and BSE), a global manufacturer of home textiles, and Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), India’s largest private sector company and the first to feature in Fortune’s Global 500 list of ‘World’s Largest Corporations’ – to launch CertainT® verified recycled PET (“rPET”) bedding products at New York Home Fashions week, to be held from March 19 to 22, 2018.

Fully source-verified, recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET post-consumer) is the clear plastic best known for packaging bottled water, and is the most widely recycled plastic in the world. GHCL will use Applied DNA’s CertainT platform in connection with PET- and/or recycled PET-blended bed sheets, pillowcases, and shams sold in-store or online in the United States. RIL is collaborating with GHCL and Applied DNA as the preferred fiber-manufacturing partner to use the CertainT platform for authenticity of recycled PET in bed sheets, pillowcases, and shams.

RIL, the largest integrated producer of polyester fibre and yarn in the world, manufacturers the most ecofriendly fibres in the world, Recron® Green Gold fibres and Recron® Green Gold Dope-Dyed (EcoD) Fibres & Tow, which are manufactured via ecofriendly processes of the highest standard. These fibers have been granted the “Global Recycle Standard” from the internationally recognized Control Union Certificates, Netherland.

Mr. Hemant Sharma, Sector Head – Polyester, RIL said, “RIL is the only company that has created a complete circle from creation of PET resin for making bottles, collection of discarded PET bottles, and converting them to Recron Green Gold Eco Friendly Polyester fibres for use by the downstream textile value chain that converts the fibres in to apparel and home textiles.”

Mr. Sharma continued, “Recron® Green Gold fibres and tow demonstrate the lowest carbon footprint number and meet the most stringent environmental criteria for being a green fiber. The collaboration with Applied DNA and GHCL for making forensic science based Recron® Green Gold fibre further bolsters our thrust on quality and persuasion for highest standards.”

“Consistent with global sustainability and the circular economy, we provide the first fully source-verified recycled PET bedding product line using CertainT, Applied DNA’s proprietary traceability system that tags, tests, tracks the original r-PET pellets to finished products,” said Manu Kapur, President and CEO of GHCL Home Textiles. “We produce a wide range of synthetic yarns from polyester, viscose and other high-end yarns which now utilize the CertainT system for full traceability. The ability to source and buy CertainT yarns made from verified recycled PET fiber is a unique offering that GHCL can provide to customers globally.”

GHCL operates its home textiles facility in Vapi in the state of Gujarat, India. The facility overseas the production process from spinning to weaving to finished processed fabric, which is then made into duvet sets, sheet sets, comforters, to name a few. As one of the leading manufacturers in home textiles in India, the plant boasts an annual production capacity of 36 million meters of finished fabric per annum. GHCL’s home textile products are predominantly exported worldwide to USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany and other European Union countries as well. On October 25, 2017, GHCL was presented with the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance in London, UK.

“CertainT does what no other system can do – we can tag every single fiber and verify them through a defined and secure supply chain through systematic sampling, testing and tracking,” said Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA. “Momentum with retailers and manufacturers across a variety of textiles is growing; we are pleased to see the CertainT platform and trademark now making its way onto retail shelves this year, giving consumers what they want.”

Posted January 29, 2018

Source: Applied DNA Sciences