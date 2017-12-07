PPG Foundation Donates $40,000 to University of Akron Polymer Research Mentorship Program

AKRON, Ohio — December 7, 2017 — The PPG Foundation today announced a $40,000 grant to the University of Akron’s (UA) College of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering to support the school’s new polymer research mentorship program.

The donation allows the program to provide support for graduate students who wish to mentor undergraduate students pursuing UA’s new minor in polymer science and polymer engineering. Funding will go toward graduate assistants, undergraduate research students and research expenses. UA plans to recruit four teams of graduate and undergraduate students to begin working together in the summer and fall of 2018.

“One of the best ways to learn is by teaching, and in research, this means mentoring,” said Eric Amis, dean, UA College of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering. “PPG’s generous gift will assist selected student researchers and their doctoral student mentors in this new program. We are excited to have this opportunity for our Ph.D. candidates to mentor undergraduate students on projects they design and conduct.”

The application process will be announced each fall and spring semester for projects starting in summer, fall or spring, as appropriate. A committee of faculty in the UA College of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering will consider applications and make recommendations.

The teams will present their work as participants in the annual UA College of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering Polymers Appreciation Day poster session. They also will have the opportunity to visit PPG research centers to discuss their work and learn more about the company.

Posted December 7 2017

Source: PPG