Announcing Several Promotions, Meridian Specialty Yarn Group Sets Foundation To Support Expansion

VALDESE, N.C. — December 5, 2017 — In step with major expansions to its U.S. manufacturing operations and rapid expansion into new and current markets, Meridian Specialty Yarn Group Inc. (MSYG), has promoted several employees at the company’s plants in Valdese and Ranlo, N.C. MSYG is the leading manufacturer of specialty yarn in the United States and the promotions reflect development of expanded management, sales and customer service teams.

The promotions and anticipated future hires are in response to growing market demand for existing products, brisk demand for new products the company has begun bringing to market, anticipated demand for additional new products that will be introduced in 2018 and to support new operations and expanded manufacturing facilities at MSYG’s new plant in Valdese and recently renovated Ranlo plant.

Currently, MSYG is nearing completion of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant and dye house in Valdese, which will open in 2018. In 2016 MSYG completed the expansion of its Ranlo plant. The new Valdese plant will provide additional manufacturing capacity for both current and new markets, and with the Ranlo plant expansion, MSYG has launched the manufacture of wool carpet yarn.

Below is a list of the new promotions.

Stephen Hudson, who was formerly vice president of Manufacturing, is moving into the sales arena as senior vice president – Specialty Markets. He will initially handle all aspects of the carpet yarn and craft yarn product lines as these markets continue to grow in significance to the company. Other market responsibilities will be added as opportunities arise.

Amy Isenhour, who was hired in November of 2016 as sales and marketing manager for MSYG, has been promoted to vice president of Sales and Marketing. All sales representatives and agents will report to Isenhour. She is now responsible for all marketing functions for the company as well as overseeing and managing sales growth in traditional and new markets.

John Marlowe has been named vice president of Manufacturing at MSYG’s Valdese plant and will oversee all aspects of the Valdese operation, including the transition into the new manufacturing plant’s state-of-the-art dye house. Marlowe was formerly plant manager at Valdese.

Rob Bratcher is moving from his position at MSYG as director of Customer Service and Logistics to a new position as director of Operations at Ranlo. He will assume responsibilities for all production processes and staff at that facility.

Doug Mosk, who handled general operations at the Valdese plant, has been named director of Production Engineering at the Ranlo Plant.

Danny Whisnant has been promoted from process engineer at Valdese to director – Process Improvement Engineering. Whisnant is now responsible for several projects involving machine design and development, and will be involved in the start-up of the new dye house.

Hillary Barlow will be moving from the Valdese Lab where she has been a lab clerk to a new role as sales representative. She will be responsible for handling several existing house accounts and developing new customers as well.

Lucy Reynolds, who was a logistics analyst for MSYG, is being promoted to Planning manager at the Valdese plant.

Connie Hardin has been promoted from scheduler to Customer Service and Procurement manager at the Valdese plant.

Janet Barrier is being named Lab manager at the Valdese Plant. She is a former Project Specialist at the plant.

Sarah Buchanan is being promoted from employee relations specialist to recruitment manager for both plants.

Jenny Renner is being promoted from Sample Department assistant to Lab manager at the Ranlo Plant. She will oversee sample line flow as well as facilitate yarn and color development for all markets served by MSYG’s Ranlo facility.

“These promotions reflect the beginning of an exciting new era here and it’s with great pride that we make this announcement,” said Tim Manson, president, MSYG. “We anticipate major growth and expansion as we finish construction of our new manufacturing operations in Valdese and expand into several new markets. It’s an exciting time and I’m proud of our staff for the hard work that has brought us to this point.”

Posted December 5, 2017

Source: Meridian Specialty Yarn Group