Leigh Fibers Announces Plans to Acquire J.E. Herndon

Spartanburg, S.C. — December 5, 2017 — Leigh Delaware Holdings — a global company focused on sustainable product engineering through manufactured, traded, and reprocessed fibers and polymers — announced today that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire J.E. Herndon Co., a privately held company based in Kings Mountain, N.C. J.E. Herndon reprocesses textile fibers and by-products primarily connected to the cotton industry. The acquisition of J.E. Herndon is expected to close in January 2018.

“We are excited to take this next strategic step in our growth journey through the acquisition of J.E. Herndon Company,” said Don Bockoven, president and CEO, Leigh Fibers and ICE Recycling. “This acquisition complements our overall service and product offerings while adding to our capacity and geographic presence.”

The expertise and capability that J.E. Herndon has built over the past 90 years in the cotton area aligns with Leigh’s overarching vision of becoming the global preferred provider of sustainable recycled solutions across diverse markets, materials and product lines.

“Consumers, industry, and governments worldwide are clear in their demand for sustainable solutions for all of their fiber based products,” said Patrick Mullen, president and owner of J.E. Herndon Co. “Leigh’s commitment to be the leader in this space provides the ideal environment through which J.E. Herndon Company can best leverage its dedicated workforce and recycling capabilities in the sourcing, conversion, and marketing of cotton and other sustainable fibers.”

The acquisition of J.E. Herndon follows the 2014 acquisition of ICE Recycling based in Lake City, S.C. ICE Recycling specializes in zero-to-landfill, turn-key recycling programs, and waste consulting. ICE Recycling has been successful with implementing solutions for waste in industries ranging from food and beverage to industrial manufacturing.

Leigh Fibers is headquartered in Wellford, S.S., between Greenville and Spartanburg. For nearly 100 years, Leigh has manufactured, traded and reprocessed fibers and polymers worldwide. Through sustainable product engineering, its branded products, and specialty fibers they have provided many industries with unique solutions to their specific problems.

Founded in 2008, ICE Recycling, based in Lake City, reprocesses postindustrial polymers, cardboard, paper and metals for companies throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. The company provides on-site waste stream management as well as off-site reprocessing services. ICE is affiliated with Leigh Fibers Inc.

Posted December 5, 2018

Source: Leigh Fibers