Teijin’s New SOLOTEX® THERMO Thermal Retention And Insulation Fabric

TOKYO, Japan — November 17, 2017 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fiber-product converting company, announced today that it has developed SOLOTEX® THERMO, a polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) fiber offering excellent thermal retention and insulation. Teijin Frontier envisions a wide range of promising applications for SOLOTEX® THERMO, including jeans, pants and bottoms, and for more than just outer materials.

SOLOTEX® THERMO offers high comfortability thanks to its softness, form-suitability and strechability. It absorbs near infrared sunlight and converts it to heat efficiently due to carbon-based inorganic particles mixed into the fiber’s monocular structure. Compared to conventional polyester fiber, it raises the wearer’s wind-chill factor by 5℃, as demonstrated in a sunlight heat-storage test conducted by Boken Quality Evaluation Institute.

Teijin Frontier is now exploring marketing opportunities for SOLOTEX® THERMO mainly for outerwear. Annual sales are expected to reach 500 tons by the fiscal year ending in March 2021.

Posted November 17, 2017

Source: Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd.