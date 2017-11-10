Soundsound-Fiber™ Redefines Acoustic Treatments

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. — November 10, 2017 — Premier acoustic panel manufacturer Snowsound is now providing new patented Snowsound-Fiber textile products that expand the category, meeting the growing demand for acoustic comfort. The increasing need to live and work in quiet spaces and reduce acoustic reverberation can now be met creatively with these new fabrics.

“Snowsound’s new sound-absorbing textiles optimize room acoustics, providing complementary applications that perform unlike any existing material in the fabric industry. These acoustic fabrics are available in 41 texture/color combinations that designers and architects will embrace. You really have to see, touch and experience these textiles to fully appreciate them,” explains Michael Dardashti, Snowsound Executive Vice President for North America. Sold in rolls, Snowsound-Fiber textiles can be used for window/roller shades, curtains, partitions, sheers, draperies, upholstery, canopies and a myriad of other applications. Unlike most other textiles, they offer significant sound absorption properties due to completely unique technology. Depending upon the fiber type and installation, NRCs of 1.0 are achievable; performing even better than traditional padded acoustical panels.

Snowsound-Fiber textiles come in six different patented microscopic weave geometries, each offering a distinct tactile experience. From rich 1.7mm velvet to 0.6mm sheer fabric, the visual experience is as impressive as the underlying acoustic technology is effective. Fabric weight varies from 6.5 oz/yd2 to 13.5 oz/yd2. Made from high-quality 100% polyester fiber, these textiles are all flammability tested, GREENGUARD Gold certified and 100% recyclable, producing durable, environmentally sustainable solutions. Snowsound-Fiber does not contain felt, wool or other organic materials that are difficult to recycle. All have been tested for color fastness and abrasion. Five types can be washed and ironed – one of these even has bacteriostatic, fused, silver ions which are ideal for healthcare environments.

These fiber materials have different technical properties that address diverse applications and environments, blending with the style of a given space to meet the interior design objectives. The installation flexibility provides the designer creative ways to coordinate with furniture.

Diesis™ is a Snowsound-Fiber object that won a Best of NeoCon Silver Award this June. It is a distinctively shaped velvet drapery – made of 100% polyester with polyester thread stitching. The combination of the fabric object design and air gap layers creates a significant sound absorbing solution. The free-standing version is attached to an upper structure with a removable steel plate. The ceiling attached version uses steel aircraft cable equipped with metal ball bearings to allow free rotation. Bemolle™ is a wall mounted Snowsound-Fiber object, while Sipario™ is a wall mounted triangular shaped object that won a Best of NeoCon Silver Award in 2016.

The combination of these unique features, ease of use, installation convenience, and application versatility is why architects and interior designers prefer Snowsound to other acoustic solutions. Snowsound-Fiber products and rolls of acoustic fabrics are available in a variety of colors. Visit our website to learn more.

Posted November 10, 2017

Source: Snowsound