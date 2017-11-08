Lenzing Continues To Invest In Modal Towards Technological Leadership

LENZING, Austria — November 8, 2017 — Lenzing Modal® branded fibers are an important part in Lenzing’s fiber portfolio. The fibers specialists stand out with 50 years of experience in the production and marketing of the fibers. By adapting the Modal production process, Lenzing is further underscoring its work towards technological leadership.

A further benchmark in Lenzing’s Modal production

“Specialization is a key element of Lenzing’s strategy. The share of specialty fibers at Lenzing should be increased to 50% of turnover by the year 2020. Lenzing Modal® fibers and the MicroModal® branded fibers play an important part in this. Lenzing is and shall continue to be one of the technological leaders in the field of Modal production even after fifty years. We are working continuously on improvements to our processes and have set further benchmark in Modal production with the adaptation of our production steps,” Robert van de Kerkhof, CCO of the Lenzing group, explains.

The advantages of adapting the Modal production process are clear: Customers benefit from the very good processability which makes it easier to produce high-quality yarns. Different climatic zones, which can lead to problems with processing, play a less important role. Even different spinning technologies play a lesser role when processing the new Lenzing Modal® fibers. Moreover higher production efficiency could be reached in the spinning mill.. A patent has been filed for this new technology making Lenzing Modal® fibers universally applicable in the fiber processing industry.

Lenzing Modal® fibers – a global success

For fifty years Lenzing Modal® fibers have been a permanent feature in international collections in the fashion industry. Lenzing Modal® fibers are particularly successful with figure-hugging products such as day and night wear and homewear. Certification according to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® Class 1 makes the fibers particularly well suited to baby and children’s clothing, which could be a future market for Lenzing Modal® fibers.

Edelweiss® fiber technology stands for innovative environmental technology

The Lenzing Modal® fibers production is largely on beech wood and the fibers are bio-degradable. Thanks to the eco-friendly production at the site in Lenzing – with high recovery rates of process ingredients and very low air emissions – Lenzing Modal® fibers are the “Edelweiss® fiber technology fibers”. Lenzing Modal® fibers were awarded the EU-Eco Label AT/016/001.

Posted November 8, 2017

Source: The Lenzing Group