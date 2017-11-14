Cotton Growers Deserve A Ton Of Credit: FiberMax® One Ton Club™ Supports High Yielders

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — November 14, 2017 — Big yields deserve big recognition. Now in its 13th year, the FiberMax® One Ton Club™ has recognized more than 1,000 elite cotton growers, and signups are now open. Qualified growers who attend the annual banquet in Lubbock, Texas, also can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a two-year lease on a Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch truck.

To qualify for the FiberMax One Ton Club, growers must produce an average of 2,000 pounds per acre on 20 or more acres planted to FiberMax varieties. Additionally, growers must plant 100 percent FiberMax cotton seed on qualifying acres from January 1-December 31, 2017.

“Growers need an advanced skill-set and elite germplasm to produce excellent yields,” said Kerry Grossweiler, Bayer campaign manager. “The FiberMax One Ton Club allows us to celebrate a grower’s knowledge and accomplishments and applaud them for a job remarkably well done.”

If you’re a grower in any of the 17 cotton-producing states who meets the four-bale yield requirement, learn how to sign up for the One Ton Club by visiting with your sales rep or Bayer Agronomic Services Team member. Gin recap sheets are required for verification.

Qualifiers will be recognized at the One Ton Club grower awards banquet in Lubbock, Texas, on April 5, 2018, where they will have the opportunity to enter to win the truck lease. Growers must be present to enter and win the sweepstakes.

Posted November 14, 2017

Source: Bayer