Unifi Celebrates National Manufacturing Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. – October 2, 2017 – In observance of Manufacturing Day 2017 (MFG Day), Unifi, Inc., joined companies across the nation to showcase automation, advanced technology, investment and expanded job opportunities in manufacturing. Unifi hosted members of the Yadkinville community and the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce at its G. Allen Mebane Industrial Complex in Yadkinville, N.C. on Sept. 26, 2017. Participants gathered for lunch, enjoyed a short presentation and toured Unifi’s Yadkinville facility.

“Our goal during Manufacturing Day was to highlight all of Unifi’s growth, technology and innovation,” said Tom Caudle, president of Unifi. “We want our community to know that manufacturing is alive and well at Unifi and we have many outstanding career opportunities available. While we support our community schools and organize tours for hundreds of students of all ages throughout the year, MFG Day gave us an additional opportunity to connect with community leaders on the tremendous revitalization of the textile industry, and Unifi’s cutting-edge technology in particular.”

Throughout the event, participants learned about Unifi’s success with its REPREVE brand of recycled fibers and other premier fiber technologies. Unifi’s premier fibers grew to 40% of consolidated sales for fiscal year 2017, and REPREVE is a key driver in that business.

Caudle added, “The long list of leading brands using REPREVE is a point of pride for employees. We believe we have more to offer the next generations coming into our industry; it’s more than a job or even a career, it’s about being part of something bigger than ourselves.”

Posted October 2, 2017

Source: Unifi, Inc.