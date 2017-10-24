TNC Global And The Radici Comfort Fibres Business Area Sign Distribution Agreement For The US And Canada

GREENSBORO, NC — October 24, 2017 —TNC Global and The Radici Comfort Fibres Business Area, part of Radici Group Italy, are pleased to announce the signing of a distribution agreement for the US and Canada.

TNC will be responsible for both Nylon and Polyester fiber and filament yarn products. In the past the polyester products have been identified as “Noyfil”. Going forward Nylon and Polyester both will be referred to as “Radici” products.

Joey Fields, Global Business Director of TNC, says, “We are enthusiastic about working with such an estimable company in Radici. They can supply numerous specialty products that fit right in with our core customer base and for other companies that we don’t work with yet. Radici has offered full commitment to the US and Canadian markets and have promised their best talent for engineering specific yarns for TNC and our customers.”

According to Marco De Silvestri, Marketing Director at Radici Radici Comfort Fibres business Area, “the decision to appoint TNC as Distributor for US and Canada is part of Radici’s strategy to offer to these key markets the due level of service; we know the professionalism of TNC and are very confident they will be a real partner for both us and our American customers”

Source: TNC Global