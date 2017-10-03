Teijin Frontier To Showcase elk® At Interfiliere Shanghai

TOKYO, Japan — October 3, 2017 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin group’s fiber-product converting company announced today that it will participate in Interfiliere Shanghai, a leading international innerwear materials trade fair being held at Shanghai Exhibition Center on October 10 and 11. Teijin’s booth (1C03) will showcase elk®, a lightweight, durable and breathable material that serves as an excellent substitute for polyurethane in a range of cushioning applications.

Teijin Frontier will introduce various elk® applications, including lingerie, sports brassieres and laminated sheets. Teijin’s elk® is environmentally friendly because it is flame-retardant and does not generate cyanogen gas when incinerated.

By participating in Interfiliere Shanghai, Teijin Frontier expects to gain increased recognition for elk® and the company’s other high-performance polyester materials as it steadily develops its solutions-oriented global market.

The annual Interfiliere Shanghai fair showcases high-quality lingerie, sportswear and beachwear items and materials every October. Last year, the event attracted over 7,000 visitors from some 40 countries in different regions including the US, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Source: Teijin Frontier Co. Ltd.