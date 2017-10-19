Launch of Refibra™ Denim Capsule Designed by Adriano Goldschmied

NEW YORK, NY — October 19, 2017 — Kingpins Amsterdam will see the launch of a denim capsule collection designed by Adriano Goldschmied and featuring new fabrics developed with Refibra™ branded lyocell fibers – one of the latest fiber innovations from Lenzing AG.

Adriano first began working with TENCEL® lyocell back in the mid-1990s with the launch of his AGoldE label. Because he is a strong advocate for sustainable practices in denim, Lenzing commissioned Adriano to design this 21st century capsule collection featuring fabrics from eight global premium denim mills, with design, production, and laundry processing taking place in his Los Angeles studio.

The Refibra™ fiber is the first commercial scale cellulose fiber featuring chemically recycled material. Made from a blend of pulps that include post-industrial cotton scraps and wood, this new generation of TENCEL® lyocell fiber represents the ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ process. The RefibraTM fiber recently achieved the Recycled Claim Standard, which certifies that all production processes in its entire supply chain adhere to the proper steps that ensure the final product’s integrity. A special manufacturing process makes it possible to identify the Refibra™ fiber in the finished garment.

Lenzing worked especially closely with Spanish mill Textil Santanderina during the initial development of this innovation. Other fabric mill partners showcased in this capsule include Advance Denim (China), Artistic Milliners (Pakistan), Blue Diamond (China), Candiani (Italy), Orta (Turkey), Prosperity (China) and Tejidos Royo (Spain). Knitted fabric bases were supplied by Hallotex (Spain).

“TENCEL® fibers, in general have been part of my work and the innovation that I bring into design,” says Adriano Goldschmied, who has been designing denim since 1972. “Now TENCEL® fibers is evolving to take a new level of sustainability with Refibra™ fibers. We need to open the minds of designers with sustainable innovations like this.”

“With the environmental challenges we are facing globally, Refibra™ fibers is one step towards reducing waste, “says Tricia Carey, Director of Global Business Development for Denim at Lenzing. “Adriano has long been an advocate for product development in the denim industry with less impact on the environment, without compromising consumer demand for comfort and fashion. Working with Adriano and the Genious Group to develop this capsule in Los Angeles provides a remarkable entry of a new sustainable innovation into the denim market.”

The capsule with fifteen women’s and men’s styles can be viewed at Kingpins Amsterdam (October 25th and 26th), Kingpins New York (November 29th and 30th), and regional Lenzing offices.

Source: Lenzing Fibers Inc.