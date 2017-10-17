Hologenix, Manufacturer Of Celliant® Technology, Adds Jim Calhoun To Board Of Directors; Names Bill Werlin Chairman Of The Board

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — October 17, 2017 — Hologenix LLC today announced the appointment of Jim Calhoun to its Board of Directors. Calhoun is former CEO and president of Converse and an executive in the footwear, apparel and retail industries.

In addition, Bill Werlin was elected chairman of the board. Werlin joined the board in 2016 and was most recently president of The North Face.

Celliant is a responsive textile technology for apparel, bedding and veterinary products. Celliant’s patented technology harnesses and recycles the body’s natural energy through the use of fibers, and is used globally by 60+ companies. In July, the FDA classified it as a medical device and general wellness product.

“Jim has spent 25 years working at some of the most successful and iconic global brands in the consumer products industry, including Converse, Levi Strauss, The Walt Disney Company, Nautica and Nike,” said Werlin, chairman of the board. “He will be a strong addition to the board and I am pleased to welcome him.”

“Jim’s expertise will be invaluable as tier-1 brands continue to adapt Celliant technology. We have exciting things coming down the pipeline and our board will be instrumental in guiding our growth strategy during this pivotal time,” said Seth Casden, CEO, Hologenix, LLC.

Calhoun led the resurgence of the Converse brand and business worldwide. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Hurley International LLC, an affiliate of Nike Inc. Before Hurley, he served as the president of the Dockers Brand and executive vice president at Levi Strauss & Co. in San Francisco.

