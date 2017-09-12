Teijin Frontier To Participate In Première Vision Paris

TOKYO — September 12, 2017 — Teijin Frontier Co. Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fibers and products converting company, announced today that it will participate in Première Vision Paris, a major global event for fashion industry professionals that will be held in Paris from September 19 to 21.

The booth, named TEIJINTEX® by TEIJIN FRONTIER (stand 6G24/6H29), will feature fabrics made from two top quality materials — SOLOTEX® and DELTAPEAK® — and will include a selection of materials designed for the Autumn/Winter 2018-19 season developed using advanced spinning-processing, yarn-processing and finishing methods.

Specific items in the exhibit will include:

Solotex, a polytrimethylene terephthalate fiber which, owing to its molecular structure, is soft, stretchable, shape-retaining, dimensionally stable and brightly colored. Several versions will be presented, including textiles with uneven surfaces, printed fabrics and double-face fabrics, in addition to thin, transparent and lightweight fabrics, which are appealing as all-purpose fashion materials. The partially bio-derived Solotex is also an environmentally-friendly choice for the future.

DELTAPEAK®, a next-generation polyester fabric that combines excellent physical properties with high levels of functionality and quality. Thanks to its dense, flat-knit surface, Deltapeak is a wonderfully multifunctional material that is rated highly and adopted by a number of global sports-apparel brands. The booth will present a bulky, light and extra-soft 4-dimentional Deltapeak material as the latest addition to the Teijin Frontier’s Deltapeak series, and highly functional nylon-based Deltapeak, both of which are excellent choices for use in athleisure-type fashionwear.

Première Vision Paris, held twice yearly, is expecting some 60,000 visitors and nearly 1,900 exhibiting companies from over 50 countries this year. By participating in the show, Teijin Frontier aims to further raise its profile in Europe and promote the continued expansion of its global business.

