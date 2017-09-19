Reifenhäuser Digital Established For Its Extrusion Lines And Services

TROISDORF, Germany — September 14, 2017 — Reifenhäuser has founded its new business unit Reifenhäuser Digital with effect from July 1, 2017, thereby paving the way to the focused digitalization of its extrusion lines and services. The new unit will act as an internal incubator for all other business units within the Reifenhäuser Group. It will be managed by Dr. Benedikt Brenken, Head of Business Development and Thomas Fett, Head of Technical Development.

Bernd Reifenhäuser, CEO of the Reifenhäuser Group, commented: “Digitalization offers us the greatest potential for innovation that we have seen in plastics extrusion for a long time. So founding our own business unit with its own resources and the possibility of establishing new ways of working was a logical next step for us. Digital transformation isn’t something that can be accomplished in passing. Within Reifenhäuser Digital, we are currently focusing hard on generating real customer benefits from new opportunities such as smart data, machine learning and anomaly detection, and on bringing digital products to the market in a swift and targeted manner. Our goal is to develop intelligent production both for and with our customers.”

Reifenhäuser Digital is working closely with internal and external customers and suppliers, as well as outside experts, to design and develop digital solutions. Contact details for potential business partners, as well as more information on the unit’s goals and components can be found on its website at www.reifenhauser-digital.com.

Posted September 14, 2017

Source: Reifenhäuser