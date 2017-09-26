Edward Parent Appointed Director Of Quality Assurance At TissueGen 

DALLAS, TX — September 26, 2017 – TissueGen® Inc., developer of ELUTE® fiber, a groundbreaking biodegradable fiber format for advanced drug delivery, today announced that Edward Parent has been appointed Director, Quality Assurance to guide clinical application and commercial scale-up of its core technology. Parent brings over 35 years of experience working in a broad range of FDA regulated environments and guiding compliance with GMP requirements and various quality management systems.

Parent’s diverse career has included positions with start-up companies like Biomatrix Inc. and Hylamed Inc / LuroMed LLC and large corporations such as Johnson & Johnson and Genzyme Biosurgery in roles including Director of Technical Operations, Principal Scientist, and Quality Engineer. He has been responsible for advancing multiple early stage products from concept to clinical trial and commercialization. Prior to joining TissueGen, Ed most recently served as a scientist at Evonik Industries, where he advised and implemented technology transfer, scale up, and new product development of biodegradable polymers.

“We see a tremendous opportunity for ELUTE fiber to redefine the way drug delivery, tissue engineering and nerve regeneration are approached. The combination of biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical industry expertise that Mr. Parent brings to TissueGen will accelerate our path towards clinical application and scale up commercialization of ELUTE fiber-based products,” said Christopher Knowles, President and CEO of TissueGen.

TissueGen’s ELUTE fiber can directly replace standard fibers in biodegradable medical textiles and may significantly improve clinical outcomes by delivering therapeutic agents directly at the surgical site. Through localized delivery of drugs at the site of implantation, ELUTE fibers may orchestrate the body’s healing and regenerative processes.

“ELUTE fiber has the potential to play a pivotal role in the next-generation of medical devices and I am eager to apply the skills I’ve honed throughout my career to guide the company towards clinical application and large-scale commercialization.” said Parent.

Parent is a member of the Society for Biomaterials, Controlled Release Society and American Society for Quality. He is also a published author and holds four patents.

Posted September 26, 2017

Source: TissueGen