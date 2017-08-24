Viscose Speciality Fibres From Kelheim – An Answer To A Global Problem?

KELHEIM, Germany — August 24, 2017 — Marine Litter is a global problem which is attracting more and more public attention: Plastic waste is not only ugly and a danger to flora and fauna – vast amounts of small plastic particles are floating in our oceans and are able to enter our food chain without being detected. Kelheim Fibres, the world’s leading manufacturer of viscose speciality fibres, presents a new concept that can help to prevent at least a part of this pollution in the first place by substituting conventional wet wipes, which usually contain a significant share of synthetic fibres, by wet wipes made with Kelheim’s viscose speciality short cut fibre Viloft® and cellulose.

Both raw materials are plant-based and therefore completely bio-degradable. With moist toilet tissue in particular, disposal via the toilet is clearly the obvious solution – but in contrast to conventional wipes containing polyester, wipes made of Viloft® short cut fibres can be flushed without concern, as the fibres have two plus points: there is neither a reason to fear an entry of plastic particles into the oceans nor the blockage of private or municipal sewage systems. Wipes made of Viloft® short cut fibres disintegrate in the sewage systems to small particles that do not harm this infrastructure. At the 56th International Man-made Fibers Congress at Dornbirn, Austria, Business Manager Horst Wörner will speak about Kelheim’s contribution to the reduction of marine litter. His colleagues Dr. Nina Köhne and Dr. Roland Scholz will present further innovations of the Bavarian fibre specialist. Dr. Köhne will present the result of a joint research project with Resorba: based on the bio-polymers cellulose and collagen, the scientists created a multifunctional wound dressing, that is significantly superior to reference products as a result of its pH-indication and its gel-forming and wound healing properties. Dr. Scholz will speak about carbon fibres that also can be manufactured sustainably, that is to say of the renewable raw material cellulose, by using viscose fibres as precursors, The benefit: by modifying the viscose fibre during its production, the course of the subsequent carbonisation can be changed in specific ways. For instance, a significant increase in the yield of carbon as well as a reduction of undesirable pyrolysis by-products was achieved. In addition to their presentations, the R&D team of the Bavarian viscose fibre manufacturer looks forward to interesting conversations at their company’s booth.

Posted August 24, 2017

Source: Kelheim Fibres