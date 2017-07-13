Teijin Invests In Its Twaron Capacity In Dutch Production Facility

ARNHEM, Netherlands — July 13, 2017 — Teijin Aramid today announced it is going to expand its aramid production capacity for its Twaron super fiber. It will invest in new spinning technology at the Twaron facility in Emmen, the Netherlands, starting up in the first quarter of 2019. The demand for Teijin’s high-performance para-aramid fiber Twaron is increasing and the new spinning technology will enable the organization to increase the production capacity and meet the market demand. Teijin Aramid is constantly investing in its technology to create innovative aramid products and solutions together with its customers. In the past years, 5 percent of the annual revenue has been invested into R&D activities. Twaron, Teijin Aramid’s super fiber, is used more often and in more advanced products in different industries. Gert Frederiks, CEO & President of Teijin Aramid states: “This investment underscores our ambition to produce and deliver sustainable and cost efficient products to the market and reinforces our position as global market leader. It will enable us to meet the growing market demand and simultaneously implement the latest technology.” The spinning capacity expansion is planned to start in the first quarter of 2019. The new technology also results in further automation of the spinning process which is a huge improvement in the amount of physical work for operators. This is in line with Teijin Aramid’s plans to further automate production and improve HSE (Health, Safety, Environment) aspects. As of April 1, 2017, Teijin has merged all its aramid activities into one global business unit. Since then, Teijin Aramid is responsible for all aramid and polyethylene products the company is producing, developing and selling. Therefore, the Teijin Aramid organization now has aramid production facilities in Thailand (Teijinconex neo), Japan (Teijinconex and Technora) and The Netherlands (Twaron and Endumax). Posted July 13, 2017 Source: Teijin