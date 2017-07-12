Pharr Launches New Branding

McAdenville, N.C. — July 11, 2017 — Pharr, formerly referred to as Pharr Yarns, announced today the launch of the company’s new brand identity.

Pharr, a family of companies, includes the following organizations:

Pharr Fibers & Yarns — a manufacturer of carpet fibers and yarns, headquartered in McAdenville, N.C.;

Pharr High Performance (HP) — a manufacturer of high performance yarns, headquartered in McAdenville, N.C.;

Phenix Flooring — a manufacturer of residential carpet and distributor of hard surface flooring, headquartered in Dalton, GA.;

Strand Hospitality Services — a hotel management services company for primarily upper midscale hotels throughout the eastern U.S., headquartered in Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and

Belmont Land & Investment — a diversified real estate company that develops commercial and residential communities, headquartered in Belmont, N.C.

“This new brand launch is an exciting culmination of months of hard work repositioning Pharr and our five business units,” said Bill Carstarphen, president and CEO of Pharr. “It’s exciting to see the marriage of our family-focused traditions with our commitment to innovation come to life. Individually, our business units are strong but together, they create a truly diverse organization that positions us for continued success.”

Pharr has been a private, family-owned company since its inception in 1939 after three family members — R. L. Stowe, Sr., Daniel J. Stowe and W.J. Pharr — took over a dormant textile mill in McAdenville.

Pharr Fibers & Yarns quickly became one of the leading sales yarn manufacturers in the country, serving customers across the globe through a variety of differentiated products. After purchasing the high-performance business of Wiscasset Mills in 1992, Pharr High Performance was created to fill the demand for unique technical yarns that enable fabrics to protect lives across fire service, military, and many industrial applications.

After serving as the exclusive provider of yarn to Phenix Flooring for several years, the carpet mill officially became a part of the Pharr family of companies in 2015. Phenix manufactures space-dyed and solution-dyed PET and nylon carpet and distributes a variety of hard surface options.

Strand Hospitality Services began managing hotel properties in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area in 1969 and has since expanded to managing top-tier properties throughout the southeast. Belmont Land & Investment, formed in 1939, develops and manages residential and commercial properties in the Charlotte area, and invests in hotel properties in the Southeastern U.S.

“It was important that our core values — Family, Innovative, Responsive, Strong Relationships and Trustworthy — came through in every application of the new Pharr brand. From the logo to type treatments, all the way to how each individual brand’s color palette and logos worked together, it was imperative that those five values were infused in everything we did,” said Merrie Barnett, vice president of marketing for Pharr.

The Pharr headquarters in McAdenville, N.C., will unveil exterior signage with the new parent company logo as well as additional signage and brand treatment throughout McAdenville later this year. Each of the five business units under the parent brand, Pharr, will begin to operate under the new brand guidelines immediately.

Posted July 12, 2017



Source: Pharr