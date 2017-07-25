Live Durable™ : Two Words That Are About To Change The Way You See The World

WICHITA, KS — July 25, 2017 — Live Large. Live on the Edge. Live and Learn. Live DurableTM is the strong message CORDURA® brand is sending as part of its new brand positioning. This builds on the company’s durable 50-year heritage – with the new global logo, tagline, advertising and themed messaging underscoring the brand’s commitment to developing varying degrees of innovative durable fiber and fabric technologies – all designed to help customers Live DurableTM lives.

The brand’s new CORDURA. Live DurableTM roll-out offers a dynamic marketing approach making use of state-of-the art 360° Virtual Reality media technology and leveraging its 50th anniversary ‘heritage meets innovation’ platform as a springboard to launch a creative new dimension of experiential connection.

Through a 360° lens, literally in some expressions of the theme, it will follow the multi-faceted lives of real people, doing real things and living durable lives. This means looking at the fluidity with which we all cross over from work to leisure and back again. In detail, it examines a wide and diverse spectrum of human life, whether working on the job, adventuring on the mountainside, or meeting the demands of duty on the battlefield. This includes a totally immersive 360° world devised by a leading cutting-edge VR production studio to bring action and adventure to life from every angle.

Pivotal to the whole campaign will be new ways of expanding the core message of the CORDURA® brand. Durability will mean more than physical strength. New values will emerge, which will demonstrate how CORDURA® fabric enables people to get more out of life and how the protection the brand has traditionally given them can also inspire them to push themselves beyond traditional boundaries.

“Our fully integrated Live DurableTM campaign will feature universal storytelling highlighting real people in durable experiences and how gear and apparel made with CORDURA® fabric can help enhance life’s journeys,” says Cindy McNaull, global brand and marketing director. “It’s about giving consumers the physical and emotional invisible layer of confidence to help overcome whatever mountains – both literally and figuratively­ – are in front of them.”

Live DurableTM is a culmination of primary and secondary research, and years of pushing durable fabrics to the edge. The campaign will develop ever greater momentum through events, print and digital advertising, social media, point of purchase, a dedicated website and more. It will unveil new fabric technologies, expand partnerships, enhance customer support, and spotlight individuals from every walk of life using CORDURA® fabrics to help them live their lives to the fullest.

In doing so, the new campaign will underscore the brand’s commitment to developing innovations in durable fiber and fabric technologies designed to help consumers Live DurableTM.

The campaign road show will debut in the United States at OR Show Summer Market 2017 at booth #39212. This will feature the Live DurableTM stunning 360° video experience – taking viewers out into the wilds to explore the open roads, backwoods trails, and encounter nature in close up virtual reality.

You can also immerse yourself in the CORDURA® brand world and #LiveDurable by visiting the brand’s 360o experience online. Its European launch – with a dramatic rock quarry experience and more – will be at A+A 2017 October 17 – 20, 2017.

Posted July 25, 2017

Source: INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand