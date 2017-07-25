IVL Announces Completion Of Expansion Of PTA Capacity In Europe

BANGKOK, Thailand — July 25, 2017 — Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. (IVL), a global chemical producer, announced the completion of the brownfield expansion of its Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) plant, resulting in the total PTA capacity of 700,000 metric tons per annum at Rotterdam and totally over 1 million tons together with Spain. Currently, the Rotterdam facility produces 380,000 metric tons per annum of PTA which is entirely used as a major feedstock of the site’s integrated Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) production, a recyclable packaging material. The expanded plant is undergoing final stages of start-up with expected commercial production in middle August 2017.

Commenting on this expansion, Aloke Lohia, Group CEO, Indorama Ventures, said: “With this low cost proven technology and nearly double the PTA production capacity, the expansion will bring cost synergies to the site. The Rotterdam facility is well positioned to support the continued growth as its location allows access to the whole of Europe.

“This additional production will replace purchased PTA and significantly improve European profitability,” Lohia said. “We now look forward to the start-up of our gas cracker in Louisiana, USA in end of the year. These two landmark projects will enhance earnings and the competitiveness of IVL substantially.”

Source: IVL