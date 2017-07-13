DuraFiber Technologies Announces Next Steps For U.S. Plants

DuraFiber’s international operations in France, Germany, and Mexico are unaffected by this announcement and will continue to operate as usual.

Chief Executive Officer Frank Papa stated: “While today’s announcement is a difficult one to make, increased labor, energy, transportation and raw material costs – in addition to continued market pressures – have strained DuraFiber’s finances to a point that is no longer sustainable. Our team will work diligently to ensure a smooth transition for our employees, customers, and suppliers during the next 60 days, even as we continue to pursue strategic alternatives to keep these plants open.”

DuraFiber employs approximately 800 workers at its Salisbury, NC, Shelby, NC, and Winnsboro, SCplants and 1,800 employees globally.

