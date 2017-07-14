Black Yak And Hyosung Textile Fibers Introduce Cool & Fresh Garment Collection At Outdoor Retailer Show Salt Lake City July 26-29

SEOUL, South Korea — July 14, 2017 — South Korea’s leading outdoor brand, Black Yak, and leading fiber producer, Hyosung, recently partnered to collaborate on new technology development to offer innovative apparel to support Black Yak’s global growth strategies in activewear.

“Black Yak is targeting growth globally and we partnered with Hyosung who is a leader in innovative fibers to support our continuous development” said Woon Suk Jung, President of Black Yak “Black Yak has traditionally been a mountaineering outdoor brand . Our first initiative in this partnership was to create new COOL & FRESH garments made with Askin polyester and creora® Fresh spandex as our consumer is going from mountaineering to other, more leisure activities”

Askin polyester is a unique cross-section polyester fiber for cooling, moisture management and UV protection that is built into the yarn. creora® Fresh spandex is odor neutralizing with higher power for compression performance and freshness.

“We expect the combination of Hyosung’s innovative fiber technology and Black Yak’s leading brand power to offer synergistic value to consumers ,” shared Hyun Joon Cho, Hyosung Corporation Chairman and CEO. “Hyosung will continue to strive to deliver new innovations as an integrated textile company to enhance value to our partners like Black Yak.

Source: Hyosung