Sofileta Partners With Hyosung To Launch New Collection Of Creora® Fresh And Celebrate The 25th Anniversary Of Creora® Elastane At Mode City – Interfilière Paris — July 8-10

SEOUL, South Korea — June 20, 2017 — Sofileta, one of the most innovative knitters in Europe with expertise in advanced and technical textiles, has partnered with Hyosung to develop a new collection of creora® Fresh fabrics. The creora Fresh technology works to deodorize sources of body odor through chemical bonding and is permanent in the fiber.

“We are committed to leveraging our technical capabilities to service the needs of customers for performance plus fashion,” said Dominique Heuillard, Sofileta innovation manager. “Our expertise is to customize the fabrics for the needs of the specific end use application. creora Fresh allows us to add another element of performance for intimates and sportswear.”

“Sofileta is the ideal partner to work with as they can integrate fabric and fiber technology to develop leading edge products” shared Ria Stern, Hyosung global marketing director.

“We have worked with Sofileta from the early days of creora and are thrilled to continue our partnership in meeting the ever-changing needs of brands.”

Posted June 20, 2017

Source: Hyosung