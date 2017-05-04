Radicigroup Technical Yarns, Fibres And Nonwovens Showcased At Techtextil 2017

BERGAMO, Italy — May 4, 2017 — Countless products for technical and industrial applications delivered by a sole source provider, a Group capable of meeting diverse market demands and requirements. The yarns and nonwovens produced by RadiciGroup Synthetic Fibres and Nonwovens Business Area ensure the reliability, performance, technical content and sustainability of the final products realized by its customers.

At Techtextil 2017, RadiciGroup presents its top products and latest solutions for technical applications in a variety of industries, such as automotive, apparel, furnishings, construction, sport, and outdoor (Hall 4.1, Stand C68).

“Today RadiciGroup is the only European industrial group that has the capability to control the production process in its entirety, from chemicals to synthetic fibres and engineering plastics, including end-of-life recycling,” stressed Maurizio Radici, vice president of RadiciGroup. “Synergistic vertical integration, especially in our polyamide production process (with a 200,000-ton-per-year production capacity) is one of the Group’s main strong points, and we proudly claim it is an added value for our customers.”

Polyamide yarn and staple yarn, polyester continuous filament and polypropylene nonwovens are the leading players at the Techtextil RadiciGroup stand. Particular prominence is given to the sustainable versions of these products and to improved technical characteristics, which have been made possible by

production plants recently put into, or soon to be, in operation to widen the product range. At its Selbitz site in Germany, RadiciGroup has invested EUR 3 million to develop and produce both household and industrial products for the abrasive sector, as well as felts for the industrial sector (dorix® teck). In Italy, a bico technology production line for the manufacture of spunbond is due to become operational by the end of 2017 and will increase total production capacity by 50%.

The automotive sector is one of the main target markets for RadiciGroup technical textiles. As explained more in detail in the last issue of Voices corporate magazine, the Group product ranges include Raditeck® Double Six (high- tenacity PA 66 yarn, mostly used for car airbags and tyre reinforcement), and Radifloor®

Automotive (solution-dyed PA 66 yarn for car carpeting and polyester yarn for automotive interior applications). This broad yarn offering is complemented by numerous types of engineering plastics from the RadiciGroup Performance Plastics Business Area, ideal for the manufacture of structural plastic cabin components with high mechanical performance specifications.

RadiciGroup’s strengths also include being the number two European polyester producer, recognized for the quality, innovation and sustainability of its yarns: over 24,000 tons of product and about EUR 70 million in sales revenue. Additionally, the Group has focused more and more on the production of yarn obtained from post-consumer recycled polymers (PET bottles), for which RadiciGroup can provide UNI 11505 certification attesting to the full traceability of the recycled material (r-Radyarn® and r-Starlight®). Within this context, RadiciGroup has numerous on-going projects in collaboration with renowned names in the outdoor and sport apparel industries with the aim of achieving concrete sustainability for the entire value chain.

