CORDURA® Brand And Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Launch New Eco-Efficient Textiles At Techtextil

WILMINGTON, Del. — May 9, 2017 — Leading apparel, footwear and gear brands are demanding innovative eco-efficient solutions. INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand, in partnership with DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, brings the first in a series of eco-innovations to Techtextil, driving the future use of new sustainable textiles. Based on the combination of the legendary long-lasting durability of Cordura fabrics married with the bio-based performance of Susterra® membranes and coatings, the first cutting-edge innovations resulting from this collaboration will be on display at Invista Stand G25, Hall 4.1 at Techtextil, May 9-12, 2017, in Frankfurt, Germany.

“Invista continues to look at ways that we can benefit the environment as part of our innovation continuum — and Cordura fabrics can do this by increasing the utility and durability products,” explained Cindy McNaull, global Cordura brand and marketing director. “As the textile market is undergoing a pivotal shift to reduce its environmental footprint, we want to provide long-lasting products that need to be replaced less often with other eco-efficient solutions. Now, designers of apparel, footwear and gear will have access to innovative durable performance fabrics that incorporate plant-based materials based on high-performance coating and membranes from DuPont Tate & Lyle.”

Tiong Liong, the first authorized mill for footwear and gear as part of the Cordura + Susterra® brand collaboration, is dedicated to developing product innovations with eco-effiicency in mind. This is why some of the first composite textiles utilizing the Susterra propanediol thermoplastic polyurethane membranes incorporate Cordura EcoMade fabrics made with recycled polyester yarns as well as Tiong Liong’s own Ariaprene™ foam. Ariaprene foam uses a certified bluesign® system water-based lamination process that is designed for non-skin irritation and does not off-gas harmful pollutants throughout the product lifecycle. Durable, solvent-free, renewable, and recycled are the key descriptors that describe the exciting new developments coming from Tiong Long’s Cordura + Susterra developments.

Everest, the first apparel fabric mill brought into this collaboration, has the ability to incorporate bio-based membranes and coatings based on Susterra® propanediol from DuPont Tate & Lyle into a variety of Cordura brand fabrics. At Techtextil, Everest will highlight how Cordura Naturalle™ fabrics incorporated with a polyurethane bio-based membrane containing more than 25 percent renewable sourced materials by weight are engineered to help keep your body dry and comfortable in all kinds of weather. The Susterra propanediol based membrane demonstrates good hydrolysis resistance, excellent low temperature flexibility and elasticity thus allowing the membranes to be incorporated with stretch fabrics for added mobility.

“Eco-innovations in the industry can take the shape in many forms from renewably sourced products, to long-lasting durability to recycled materials,” stated Laurie Kronenberg, global marketing director, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products. “This is exactly what we had in mind as we engaged our first apparel, footwear and gear fabric mill collaboration partners, Tiong Liong and Everest. We worked with eco-efficiency in mind to develop solutions for those brands demanding bio-based, sustainable, performance materials across a variety of markets.”

Posted May 9, 2017

Source: DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products