AMSilk Strengthens Team And Product Competence In The Biosteel® Fiber Business Unit

PLANEGG, Germany — May 4, 2017 — AMSilk GmbH, the world’s first industrial supplier of synthetic silk biopolymers has further expanded its Fiber Business Unit: Since the beginning of April, Martin Lankes supports the Biosteel® fiber development team as Senior Product Manager Fiber Business in a technical and market-related way to bring the protein-based silk fiber to the next development stage. The aim of AMSilk is to develop market-ready products together with selected leading brands and partners and to set new standards in the fiber industry. This includes the continuous improvement of the Biosteel® fiber as well as the definition of product requirements and defined quality characteristics.

With over 20 years of professional experience, Martin Lankes is an experienced textile engineer and product manager. After his start in the development department at Patagonia he subsequently worked for several years in trade marketing with Helly Hansen. Following, he was with W.L. Gore & Associates for over 9 years as Product Specialist for Gore-Tex® and Windstopper, before Lankes was appointed Senior Product Developer to the adidas Innovations team. Over the past four years, Lankes has rebuilt the GENTIC brand as a brand manager at Skylotec.

Regarding his new job at AMSilk GmbH, Martin Lankes explains: “AMSilk GmbH has a unique product and is the only biotech company in the world to produce the Biosteel® fiber in large quantities. I am particularly fascinated by the many different Biosteel® applications and I’m looking forward to helping to further develop and market the Biosteel® high-performance fiber.

Severin Bertsch, Head of Fiber Business at AMSilk, added: “We are delighted to have won with Martin Lankes an engineer with such extensive experience and competence that will help to shape and implement the ambitious goals of AMSilk in the future. With his know-how in the fields of international textile value chain, innovation and product management, as well as the development of product standards, he will further advance our high-quality performance products”.

Posted May 4, 2017

Source: AMSilk GmbH