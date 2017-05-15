Indorama Ventures Becomes Sole Owner Of Trevira GmbH

BOBINGEN, Germany — May 8, 2017 —Leading European fiber manufacturer Trevira GmbH has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Thailand-based Indorama Ventures PCL Group (IVL). IVL has consolidated its ownership by acquiring the remaining 25-percent shareholding of Trevira from its earlier joint venture partner Sinterama S.p.A.

“Trevira with its renowned brand is an integral part within our specialty portfolio strategy”, explains Uday Gill, CEO of IVL’s Fibres Business. “We see further growth potential especially in the hygiene and automotive segments, as well as in the high-end home textiles business.”

For Trevira CEO Klaus Holz the takeover of the remaining Sinterama share is just the last consequent step which documents the long-term commitment of the parent company. “For Trevira and its customers and suppliers, this consolidation reflects Indorama Ventures’ commitment to investing in the company and ensuring a continued strong and reliable partnership,” said Holz. “IVL has supported us from the very beginning in all our activities and has integrated us in its global network. We cooperate in joint projects and benefit significantly from the synergies within the IVL group. We would like to thank the Sinterama team for their ongoing support in ensuring a seamless transition.”

Source: Trevira GmbH