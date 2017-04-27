Strength And Durability For Extreme Moments NILIT® TECHNICAL Premium Nylon 6.6 Fibers Will Be Center Stage At Techtextil

GREENSBORO, N.C. — April 27, 2017 — NILIT®, a worldwide leader in premium nylon 6.6, will present its portfolio of NILIT® TECHNICAL fibers at the upcoming Techtextil show in Frankfurt, May 9-12. NILIT® will be located in Hall 4.1 Stand B11.

NILIT® TECHNICAL premium nylon 6.6 fibers and yarns combine tenacity, abrasion resistance, and a variety of other benefits for uncompromising functionality in the demanding applications where it is needed most. NILIT® TECHNICAL fibers offer a range of proven performance attributes to enhance industrial fabrics, medical textiles, automotive upholstery, and outdoor fabrics.

“Premium NILIT® nylon 6.6 fibers and yarns are specially designed to infuse fabrics with lightweight, long-lasting strength and other highly desirable performance benefits specific to the application,” says Pierluigi Berardi, NILIT’s Global Marketing Director. “Whether it is high resiliency and anti-tear durability for parachutes, abrasion resistance for long-lasting industrial belts, or anti-odor FIR-generating functions for medical textiles, there is a NILIT® TECHNICAL fiber thoughtfully developed for the purpose.”

Premium nylon 6.6 forms the basis for a broad range of high quality performance textiles. NILIT’s special manufacturing techniques create fibers with performance characteristics that infuse fabrics with inherent capabilities to manage moisture, regulate body temperature, enable antimicrobial protection, and resist UV radiation. The extensive range of NILIT® TECHNICAL fibers along with reliable, global supply and expert local customer support add up to make NILIT® the partner of choice for technical fabric makers worldwide.

Posted April 27, 2017

Source: NILIT®