CORDURA® Brand And Südwolle Group’s Groundbreaking Collaboration

WICHITA, KS — April 28, 2017 — INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand announces its new collaboration with leading global wool yarn producer Südwolle Group, as the two work together to create a variety of endurance nylon 6,6/wool blend yarns designed to meet the needs of the modern consumer. The Südwolle Group CORDURA® brand qualifying wool yarn qualities include blends with Merino wool as well as innovative wool/yak/nylon 6,6 fiber options. Available in a range of counts and styles these yarns offer enhanced abrasion resistance, tear and tensile strength performance in finished fabric constructions.

The Südwolle Group ‘CORDURA® X Merino’ yarns have been developed for the creation of a variety of woven and knitted CORDURA® Combat Wool™ fabrics, with the natural comfort and thermoregulation benefits of wool in combination with the durability of nylon. Constructed using highly engineered nylon 6,6 staple fiber technologies CORDURA® Combat WoolTM fabrics are designed to be used in traditional everyday essential apparel applications such as men’s suits, school uniforms, outdoor active sports gear and professional corporatewear where there is a need for clothing to be strong, soft, comfortable and long-lasting.

“As we nod to our durable 50-year legacy, we continue to work to create new fabric technologies that combine heritage and a passion for innovation,” said Cindy McNaull, global CORDURA® brand and marketing director. “Working with Südwolle Group to reinvent a classic has offered us a new platform for growth, helping expand our portfolio to match the increasing consumer demand for the next generation of cross-functional wool fabrics.”

In the past two years, Südwolle Group has also expanded its company and range of products. With supply chains in Europe and Asia including fiber treatment, spinning and dyeing, it has a commitment to quality, environmental performance and global employee management systems.

“Our strong relationships with suppliers, customers and employees are a reflection of our dedication to the textile industry, and this goes hand-in-hand with the CORDURA® brand ethos,” said Michel Mastio, in charge of Südwolle Group’s circular knitting yarn segment for performance and outdoor clothing. “Together, we can create innovative developments that deliver long-lasting, cutting-edge fabrics for today’s customers.”

Posted April 28, 2017

Source: INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand