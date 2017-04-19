CORDURA® Brand and “Monsieur-T.” Debut The Re/Mastered Collection: 20th Century Icons Reinvented With Today’s Performance Denims

WICHITA, KS — April 19, 2017 — Inspired by iconic 20th century utility silhouettes, the groundbreaking CORDURA® brand ‘Re/Mastered’ Collection makes its debut at Kingpins Amsterdam April 19-20, 2017. Featuring garments curated by ‘Monsieur-T.’ International Design Studio (Paris), this collaborative collection melds historic 20th century garments with modern 21st century techniques. Made using specially engineered CORDURA® fabrics from leading mills Arvind, Artistic Milliners, Cone Denim, and Kipas, this collection is a tribute to CORDURA® Denim, the enduring fabric of the future.

“The Re/Mastered Collection is a true embodiment of ‘heritage meets innovation,'” said Cindy McNaull, global CORDURA® brand and marketing director. “Through this collaboration, we’re able to work with our valuable authorized mills, ‘Monsieur-T’ and Denim Authority to create a vintage yet high-tech collection in celebration of our 50th anniversary.”

The silhouettes created for the collection borrow from the functional shapes and authentic details of iconic garments from the past, taking inspiration from workwear, motorcycling, and even military applications. From ’60s firefighter jackets to brewery aprons to mechanic’s coveralls, this exciting new collection reimagines these original pieces, “remastering” each garment using the latest cutting-edge CORDURA® Denims:

Arvind’s classic CORDURA® Denim is well washed and worn and has been hammered hard in the line of duty. It is highlighted in a 1940s-style Belgian coverall with genuine detailing borrowed from the versatile work uniform of the traditional army mechanic.

Artistic Milliners’ heavy duty, indigo blue, specially engineered 15 osy CORDURA® Denim has been uniquely remastered for a heritage workwear outfit that mixes a 1960s-style Swiss fireman’s jacket, with a classic pant and a traditional German work apron.

Taking inspiration from across Europe and different decades of the 20th century, a classic 1960s-style Dutch utilitarian field jacket combined with retro French motorcycle pants has been reimagined through Cone Denim’s vintage-inspired CORDURA® red-edge selvage denim.

Kipas CORDURA® Canvas fabric has been custom dyed in British Khaki to create a heritage work outfit featuring a 1920s-style classic French workwear pant, a reinvented Fireman’s jacket and a German brewery apron.

All garments in the Re/Mastered collection were specially dyed and finished by the Denim Authority team in Tunisia to give the fabrics the authentic worn heritage look and feel that is central to the collection’s style.

“Our studio reached out to find real collectible pieces from the past, which is in perfect alignment with the CORDURA® brand’s 50th anniversary year. Blending “Monsieur-T.” Studio designs with CORDURA® Denim technicity and vintage flair makes for trend-driven utility clothing,” said Tilmann Wröbel, denim guru and founder of “Monsieur-T.” “Our dream was to combine science and innovation in products that showed a human touch through signs of time and wear, and the addition of CORDURA® fabrics from some of the world’s leading denim mills really brought the collection to life.”

Posted April 19, 2017

Source: CORDURA® brand