ACP And TPL To Collaborate In PET Bottle Recycling Project

TOKYO, Japan — March 30, 2017 — The Assumption College Primary Section (ACP), campus of Assumption College, a private school for grades 1 to 12 in Bangkok, Thailand, and Teijin Polyester (Thailand) Limited (TPL), a Teijin Group subsidiary in Bangkok that manufactures and sells polyester fiber, announced today their collaboration in a recycling project of used PET bottles from April 1.

Two reverse vending machines, which accept used PET bottles and pay the user a fee, will be installed at the ACP campus, and the school will encourage their use by teachers, faculty, employees, students and visitors. TPL will collect used PET bottles from the machines and recycle them into polyester fiber, which it will use to produce T-shirts. The T-shirts will be provided to youths who participate in football clinics organized by ACP and the Japan Dream Football Association (JDFA), an organization that supports the nurture and development of young football players in Southeast Asia.

ACP is one of several campuses operated by Assumption College, which has been providing high-quality education in Thailand for more than 130 years. The school expects to heighten students’ environmental awareness through this fun and educational collaboration with TPL.

The Teijin Group is steadily expanding business in Thailand, which has become a key hub in its global production operations. The collaboration with ACP is expected to strengthen awareness of Teijin’s environmental initiatives as well as recognition of the Teijin Brand in Thailand.

ACP and JDFA have been jointly organizing football clinics for children at the ACP campus based on an agreement reached last year. TPL, which has sponsored JDFA since 2012, recycles PET bottles that it collects at the football clinics.

ACP and TPL decided to collaborate in their recycling initiative to encourage environmental education and to pursue their mutual interest in developing young people through football. Both parties plan to highlight the activities as part of their respective upcoming 50th anniversaries.

Posted March 30, 2017

Source: Teijin Limited