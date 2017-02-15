Unifi Teams Up With Professional Sports Franchises To Spread Environmentally Responsible Message

GREENSBORO, N.C. — February 15, 2017 — Unifi Inc. has announced its collaboration with seven professional sports teams, including those from the NBA and NHL. The collaboration involves engaging crowds in messages aimed at environmental responsibility, as well as the launch of the REPREVE® Ultimate Sports Fan Experience, a sweepstakes series consisting of once-in-a-lifetime experiences with multiple franchises, including the Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils. As part of the sweepstakes, lucky winners will receive a variety of unique prizes including on-court/ice passes, VIP tickets, pre-game bench access, locker room tours, autographed team goods and player meet-and-greets. In addition, each stadium will be enveloped in recycling messaging, showing fans that Repreve makes it easy for them to be a catalyst for positive environmental change.

The Repreve Ultimate Sports Fan Experience is part of Unifi’s national Repreve #TurnItGreen mobile tour, in which the Company travels the nation with a custom-designed, interactive trailer to educate the public about the importance of recycling and showcase the high-quality Repreve-based products that can be made when fans recycle their water bottles. The tour makes stops at sports stadiums and live music festivals across the country to raise awareness about how individuals can help make the earth a healthier place by choosing products made with recycled materials like Repreve. Unifi’s Repreve fiber is used by many well-known brands across auto, home and apparel industries, including Ford, The North Face, Volcom, Fossil and Pottery Barn.

“Only 32 percent of plastic bottles are recycled in the United States, which is a statistic Unifi is working diligently to change,” said Jay Hertwig, vice president of global brand sales, marketing and product development for Unifi. “Through the Repreve Ultimate Sports Fan Experience and the #TurnItGreen tour, we aim to rally people’s passion for sports, and help spread that passion toward taking better care of our environment. Because so many performance sports brands use Repreve in their products, it’s a great opportunity to connect fans with environmentally responsible practices and top-quality merchandise, as well as show them that they can make a positive impact on our environment just from buying recycled products.”

Each of the sweepstakes entry periods will last for one month; the first started Feb. 13 with the Portland Trail Blazers, and closes on March 12. Fans can view the entire series and enter their favorite team’s sweepstakes by visiting www.repreve.com.

Posted February 15, 2017

Source: Unifi, Inc.